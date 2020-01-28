Q: “What are those blue buttons that have been installed in the middle of the lane in roads throughout the area?”— Carol Hallman, Mount Pleasant
A: “Those blue reflectors are placed on the road by Mount Pleasant Waterworks or Mount Pleasant Fire Department and serve as an indicator of fire hydrant locations. The reflectors, in conjunction with our map books and GPS software, assist us in locating fire hydrants during emergency situations.” — Chief Mike Mixon, Mount Pleasant Fire Department
Q: “I have wondered for months about problems with the “sound wall” along U.S. Highway 17 North in Mount Pleasant, between the Six Mile traffic signal and the entrance to Snee Farm. This wall has several damaged sections, some caused by fallen trees, others by apparent vehicle crashes. It seems to take a long time to repair the damages and the repairs don’t even come close to matching the existing appearance. The wall is becoming, in my opinion, an eyesore in the area. Why are repairs taking so long and why can’t the repairs be less obvious? Can’t damaged sections be replaced with identical panels instead of making such “sore thumb” repairs?” — Mike Schwartz, Mount Pleasant
A: “Thank you for your question regarding the repair of the damaged sound wall panels on US-17. The existing wall panel material is no longer available, so the replacement will be performed under contract. Considering the material is no longer available, it is unlikely that the replacement will match the existing panels. Unfortunately, the procurement process could be three to six months.” — Arnold Blanding, SCDOT’s Charleston County Resident Maintenance Engineer