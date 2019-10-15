Q: "Why are private box trucks being allowed to park in the field in front of Cooper's Landing Subdivision? Hasn’t Cooper's Landing suffered enough from all the construction in Snee Farm? On a related note, when is the area in front of Cooper's Landing going to be cleaned up and hopefully landscaped?" - Andy Liles
A: "The Town of Mount Pleasant has been great with communications regarding the waterworks project but we are looking forward to its completion as it does make the entrance of our neighborhood look quite unattractive. We have been in communication with them and are looking forward to the end of the project where they will repair the entrance of our neighborhood and return it to its previous condition. Although our HOA only owns a small portion of land around our front entrance, we pay to mow the entire field in order to maintain a nice and presentable entrance for our homeowners. We have noticed the box trucks parked in the front and do not believe they are part of the ongoing project and hope that the town can aid in having them removed. Our covenants and restrictions do not allow trucks like that to be parked in our neighborhood overnight so we hope that this isn't a case of someone trying to find a way around the rules. As we don't own all of the property up front, we will need the town's assistance if this issue continues." - Bradley Punch, Cooper's Landing HOA President
A: “The Town of Mount Pleasant has been utilizing town-owned property on Whipple Road as a laydown yard for the drainage improvement project in Snee Farm. The town is looking into the box trucks mentioned in the question below, they are not part of the project. The project is ahead of schedule and should be completed in the next few months. The area will then be restored to the town’s satisfaction.”- Sarah Mittermeier, PE, Senior Project Engineer for the Town of Mount Pleasant’s Public Services Department.