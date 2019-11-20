Q: “Last year I moved to a street off Rifle Range, near Ben Sawyer, thinking my grandson could walk to East Cooper Montessori School. Unfortunately, the sidewalks and right-of-way are poorly maintained, if at all. The sidewalks (on the left side, heading from Ben Sawyer to the school) are broken, with sections missing and grass is even covering parts of the sidewalk. I thought Mount Pleasant wanted to create a pedestrian-friendly city. Does the transportation department have plans to correct these issues?” - Nancy Neill, Mount Pleasant
A: "The sidewalk on the west side of Rifle Range Road located between Ben Sawyer Blvd and East Cooper Montessori School appears to be a combination of concrete and asphalt, with some being adjacent to the curb and some being separated by a grass strip. In most cases, the SCDOT owns and maintains the concrete sidewalk that is adjacent to the curb. Therefore it is probably safe to say the sidewalk segment between Ben Sawyer Boulevard And Cassidy Court is maintained by the SCDOT. However, the segment of sidewalk that is asphalt and concrete, both of which are separated from the road by a landscaped buffer (grass strip), would be questionable in terms of SCDOT maintenance responsibility. This particular segment of sidewalk would need to be researched to determine maintenance responsibility.
Lastly, any sidewalk within the SCDOT right-of-way that needs repair or maintenance can be submitted as a work request to the local SCDOT Maintenance Office. The request would be reviewed to determine if the sidewalk falls under the maintenance responsibility of the SCDOT. If the SCDOT is responsible for the particular sidewalk mentioned in the work request, then the appropriate action for repair and/or maintenance will be taken." - Steven Canaday, SCDOT Encroachment Permitting Office