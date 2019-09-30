Q: Given our local municipalities’ recent plastics bans going into effect, I was curious if Mount Pleasant, Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island have noticed a decline in litter and trash in their areas? Particularly during Hurricane Dorian and afterwards when public service departments were picking up debris. - C.B., Mount Pleasant
Isle of Palms
A: "The City of Isle of Palms’ ban on single-use plastic bags went into effect in 2016. The prohibition of other single-use plastic products, such as plastic straws, stirrers and Styrofoam products will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2020. Public Works Director, Donnie Pitts, indicates that he has seen a significant decline in the number of single-use plastic bags left on the beach and in the beach garbage cans. Since the City is not able to measure the tonnage of garbage picked up on the beach, there is no data to determine whether the amount of garbage in general has decreased or increased. Based on his experience, the amount of garbage on the beach has been consistent to years past. - Desiree Fragoso, Isle of Palms City Administrator.
Mount Pleasant
A: The Town of Mount Pleasant does not have a way to accurately measure the difference in materials seen in household garbage and litter. The “Environmentally Acceptable Packaging and Products Ordinance” was just the starting point to encourage our businesses and residents to continue leading the community in implementing environmentally friendly practices and products. Because of their passion for this initiative, we believe it is safe to assume that there is a reduction in the amount of single-use plastic and polystyrene/plastic foam litter within the town. - Jen Jordan, Communications and Marketing Coordinator, Town of Mount Pleasant.
Sullivan's Island
A: "The town really does not have a means to quantify plastic debris collected in its trash cans or what is discarded as litter. Since codification of the “plastics ordinance,” anecdotally I feel like there is less plastic debris discarded on the beach. Optimistically, I would like to think this is due in part to the public outreach and education effort by the town. Likewise, I am confident that similar ordinances in Mount Pleasant and Isle of Palms contribute to the cleanliness of the beach environment as there are fewer opportunities for visitors to find those harmful products. It is worth mentioning that single-use plastic and Styrofoam products are prohibited by ordinance on the beach at Sullivan’s Island and violators are subject to prosecution by a criminal misdemeanor charge. Finally, cellulose acetate filter fiber (cigarette butts) are the most commonly found litter on the beach. To that end, the town is crafting an ordinance which will prohibit smoking on its beach." - Andy Benke, Sullivan's Island Town Administrator.