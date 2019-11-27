Q: “I am an avid reader and greatly enjoy Moultrie News. Thank you and your staff for all you do to provide the news of our community. This week, I enjoyed the article about the East Cooper Football Player of the Year contest. I am always amazed by the high quality of athletes that participate in various sports in our community. It made me wonder if exceptional athletes from other sports, genders and ages within our community are highlighted as East Cooper Athletes of the Year.” — John Morgan, Mount Pleasant
A: “The 2019 East Cooper Player of the Year contest is an annual fall digital contest put on by the Moultrie News and currently sponsored by South Atlantic Bank. This contest highlights all of the area’s top football talent as voted on by the community and selected at large by coaches. This is a long standing successful contest that our readers have been actively involved in for the past eight years.
For the past two years, the Moultrie News has orchestrated a separate contest and event for other sports. In the spring we will celebrate the publication’s third annual Best of Prep Sports Awards recognizing the area’s most elite athletes. In May 2019, we recognized 40 of the best high school athletes from nine area high schools at Alhambra Hall to celebrate their remarkable accomplishments and outstanding year in sports. The event was open to parents, coaches, teachers and all walks of sports fans. The 30 awards given this year ranged from specific sports to overall athletes of the year. Moultrie News staff selects the winners after getting athlete nominations from all area coaches. More information about this event can be found by searching “Best of Prep Sports” on moultrienews.com. The Moultrie News looks forward to hosting this event again in the spring and the annual Player of the Year football contest to resume online next fall.” - Cecilia Brown, Editor of the Moultrie News
