Q: “When are the street lights on Hungryneck Boulevard going to be restored? They are operating very sporadically, only one or two every few feet. It is very dark in certain areas and by the bent over palm trees in the median on some mornings I surmise there have been some wrecks the night before.” – Lisa Kenney, Mount Pleasant
A: ”The town recently initiated a process for the inventory and regular inspection of all roadway street lighting within the municipal limits. Dominion Energy is responsible for the maintenance of most of the street lights throughout the town and staff continually coordinates with Dominion to replace struck or damaged street light poles. The town will review Hungryneck Boulevard to ensure Dominion is aware of any existing damaged poles. For Dominion bulb outages, you may report the location and (SCE&G) pole number to Dominion at 1-800-251-7234. If the light is a Berkeley Electric Cooperative fixture, they can be reached at 843-884-7525 x 8102.” - Brad Morrison, Transportation Director, Town of Mount Pleasant
Q: “I will have a child at Lucy Beckham High School next year. We live off Mathis Ferry Road. Does the town plan to do anything to fix up the sidewalks on Mathis Ferry road so kids can possibly bike to school?” - Deana Lattanzio, Mount Pleasant
A: ”This item was discussed at a recent Transportation Committee meeting. In advance of the opening of the high school, the town will inspect and coordinate any needed repairs or maintenance of sidewalks adjacent to Mathis Ferry Road, Whipple Road and Venning Road. If you know of specific locations needing repair, please report them to our Public Services Department at 843-849-2022.” - Brad Morrison, Transportation Director, Town of Mount Pleasant