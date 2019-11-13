Q: “I am writing this to ask why, in the new Shem Creek Park Pedestrian Bridge across Shem Creek next to Coleman Boulevard, there is not a stairway down to the parking lot on the north side of the bridge into the Water’s Edge parking lot like there is on the southern side into the Tavern and Table parking lot?" - Edward Lipman, Mount Pleasant
A: “Good observation by Mr. Lipman. He is correct, we don’t have a have a similar ‘switch-back’ ramp on the Water’s Edge/Mt. Pleasant Seafood (west side) like the connection recently made at Tavern & Table (east side). This was intentionally done for two reasons. First, our designers worked with the existing conditions which are very different on either side of the creek. The east side with the blue and red buildings fill the space with two structures creating a nice vertical corner and the west side has an open ‘air’ space separating the Tavern & Table structure from the roadway embankment. These differing conditions presented two different types of design challenges which resulted in two different design configurations. Not as noticeable to the passerby, but if a pedestrian were to follow the boardwalk along the front of Mount Pleasant Seafood, they would find a ramp leading into the parking lot between Water’s Edge and the ice cream shop. Also, if someone wanted to reach the parking lot at the main park entrance, they would simply continue to travel along the Coleman Boulevard sidewalk to reach a pedestrian cross-walk. The second reason for the ramp design over a stairway was because we needed to provide access to all public visitors, including our elderly, handicapped and new mothers. A stairway would not provide an ADA accessible entree. Therefore, a ramp was our only option, and meeting the minimum slopes for ADA access created a significant design challenge which required us to make a few tough decisions on how and where this would occur. In the end, we accomplished our goal of creating a linear park accessible by anyone desiring a beautiful walk along the creek.” – Mount Pleasant Town Engineer and Project Manager Kevin Mitchell
Q: “Lucy Beckham High School will be a beautiful structure when completed. Is there any provision for removing the overhead utilities (power lines) on Mathis Ferry Road that left alone will detract from its attractiveness?” - Bob Barton, Mount Pleasant
A: "While we continue to work collaboratively with the Town of Mount Pleasant to place overhead electric facilities underground along parts of Mathis Ferry Road, there are no current plans to extend the project to include the area around the new Lucy Beckham High School. We remain committed to working with all of our municipal partners to ensure a safe and reliable system for the residents and customers we serve." - Paul Fischer, Dominion Energy Public Affairs Specialist