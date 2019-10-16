The sign in front of Peach Orchard Plaza on West Coleman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant was taken down during the morning of Oct. 16.
The contractor removing the sign was with Berry Demolition Inc. He told the Moultrie News that the owner of the property instructed them to take the sign down and replace it with a smaller one.
The contractor did not confirm if the new sign has to do with the recent height ordinance update to the property.
The owners, Gramling Brothers Real Estate and Development have not responded about the reason for removing the sign at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.