Q: “Are there cameras in Towne Centre for security and safety? If so, how does someone ask for footage in case of an accident?” — Debra Lyon, Mount Pleasant
A: “Mount Pleasant Towne Centre employs the Mount Pleasant Police Department for our customer and employee safety and security needs. Although some tenants may have exterior cameras around their business locations, Mount Pleasant Towne Centre does not have cameras throughout the property.” — Andy Lowe, General Manager, Towne Centre
Q: “I have noticed several posts on social media over the past few weeks about large owls being sighted in Mount Pleasant. They are beautiful. What is the best way to identify the type of owls being spotted in our area?” – C.B., Mount Pleasant
A: “If they are large owls, the likelihood is that they are seeing either great horned or barred owls. We also commonly see and hear Eastern screech owls in S.C. and, to some extent, barn owls – both of those latter species are smaller in size. Barn owls are not doing so great, population-wise (they have particular habitat and nesting requirements, see: dnr.sc.gov/news/yr2015/feb19/feb19_owl.html), but the others are doing okay.
I am not surprised that people would be seeing these owls in suburban or even urban areas. The barred owls in particular are quite adaptable and often live near populated areas. If there is an uptick in sightings recently, it may be due to the fact that the leaves are off the trees now. I would guess also that in Mount Pleasant, the pace of development and building is bringing more houses into areas where the owls live. We had a pair of barred owls in our neighborhood in Columbia that were active the entire year round – hunting up and down along a small creek that ran through the neighborhood and roosting in the large tulip poplar trees that grew there.
As far as identification, by far the best source for identifying and comparisons of owls (and other birds) is the Cornell University “All About Birds” website. It provides pictures, comparisons, recordings of audio, tons of habitat and life history info., etc. The link to this site is allaboutbirds.org/guide/browse/shape/Owls.” – David Lucas, SC Department of Natural Resoures’ Regional Public Information Coordinator