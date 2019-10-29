Q: “Being a daily commuter from Sullivan’s Island to Patriots Point, I have noticed that the traffic lights seem to be out of sync or ill-timed along Coleman Boulevard. The light at Center Street and Ben Sawyer Boulevard allows cars from Center Street to stop traffic for what seems to be an awfully long time. I’ve noticed a single car from Center Street causes the cars on Ben Sawyer to sit for several minutes waiting for the light to change. As you progress down Coleman Boulevard the lights at GDC Home and Moultrie Middle School seem to always give a left turn signal to go on the cross streets even if there are no cars turning. Even if only one lane is turning, both left turn signals stop traffic. This is unlike the light at McCants Drive that gives the traffic that does not have turning traffic the ability to move on and not have to wait. This seems to me to be a waste of fuel and time. Maybe this could be looked at and see if they could not be timed better. These changes could be the aftermath of the recent construction. Is there anything the Transportation Department can do now to assess these stop lights to make sure traffic is moving in a more timely manner?” – Milton Langley, Sullivan’s Island
A: "As we progressed through the Coleman Boulevard Revitalization Project, construction impacted the in-pavement vehicle detection at all the intersections within the project limits. As a result, the signals in the corridor have been running on time-based coordinated plans that are synchronized as best possible. However, the detection deficiencies and lack of signal-to-signal communications during construction often disrupt coordination. It is notable that the contractor recently installed the new adaptive signal system equipment and we are currently in the data collection process that allows us to develop tailored time of day configurations for the corridor. We anticipate this process will be complete within the coming weeks and the system as a whole will see a notable improvement in coordination and efficiency. For the intersection of Ben Sawyer Boulevard and Center Street, we are experiencing a detection problem for the Center Street Extension approach and are working with our consultant to remedy the issue. We appreciate your patience as we work to complete the final phases of this project." - Brad Morrison, Transportation Director, Town of Mount Pleasant