Q: "What construction project is the Town of Mount Pleasant's Transportation Department working on near the area of Mathis Ferry Road and Von Kolnitz Road? There is an elementary school, future high school, future spine center, the town’s Stokes-Marshall Senior Center and a hospital within a few blocks of this construction. Does the town anticipate this project impacting traffic flow in the area long-term? What other information can the Transportation Department provide to people driving in this area." - C.B., Mount Pleasant
A: “Construction activity at the intersection of Mathis Ferry Road and Von Kolnitz Road involves improvements required through the development approval process for the East Cooper Medical Center campus. Specifically, they are a westbound left-turn lane from Mathis Ferry Road onto Von Kolnitz and separate left and right-turn lanes on the Von Kolnitz approach to Mathis Ferry. These developer-funded improvements are intended to improve operations for existing and future medical campus traffic as well as better accommodate traffic related to the nearby elementary school. To enhance student and pedestrian access and safety, the town has also begun design on a sidewalk connecting Mathis Ferry Road through the Senior Center property and along Von Kolnitz Road to the school entrance.” - Brad Morrison, Transportation Director, Town of Mount Pleasant