Q: “Does the Town of Mount Pleasant enforce leash laws? If so, what does the ordinance require and how is the police department making sure these laws are being followed?” – C.B., Mount Pleasant
A: “The leash ordinance states: ‘Control or under restraint. An animal shall be deemed under control or restraint if it is on the premises of its owner or keeper or is accompanied by its owner or keeper and under the physical control of such owner or keeper by means of a leash not more than eight feet in length or other similar restraining device. Or under the active control of the owner or trainer while hunting or being trained while on property of the owner or another’s property with the property owner’s permission. Running at large. Being off the premises of the owner or keeper and not under the physical control of the owner or keeper by means of a leash or other similar restraining device.’ The Mount Pleasant Police and Animal Control officers routinely respond to complaints for citizens not complying with the requirements of the Town of Mount Pleasant Ordinance related to nuisance animals, in this case those not under control or restraint. We look to educate the violators on the ordinance and will issue citations where compliance is ignored. Our primary goal is for the safety of the community and the pets as well as reducing any nuisance behavior.” – Mount Pleasant Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Inspector Christopher Rosier