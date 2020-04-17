Q: “Lately, I have been out for walks around my neighborhood and have noticed lots of people are dropping their doggie waste bags along the side of the road/sidewalks. Isn’t it considered littering to leave these plastic bags behind instead of properly disposing of them? Can Mount Pleasant Police Department do anything to monitor this issue?” — C.B., Mount Pleasant
A: “Mount Pleasant has two town ordinances that cover this issue. One is the nuisance animal law which states that the owner must pick up the animal waste within 2 minutes and the other is the town ordinance for littering. In the littering ordinance, it explains that things such as waste must be deposited into a receptacle for collection. Leaving the waste on the side of the road or sidewalk would not be acceptable under these two ordinances.” — Mount Pleasant Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Inspector Christopher Rosier
Q: “I thought the fuel station idea at Rivertowne was dead. Now folks are talking about a fuel station at Harris Teeter to compete with the one at Lowes. Say it ain’t so! Has this been approved by the Board of Zoning Appeals or Mount Pleasant Town Council? If so, when and do they know when it will be built?” — David Oyster, DMD, MS, Mount Pleasant
A: "A Commercial Design Review Board application was submitted for the Harris Teeter Fuel Station at Rivertowne .The project will be placed on the April 29 Design Review Board meeting agenda. However, due to the evolving COVID-19 situation, the meeting is tentative." — Brittany Johnson, Assoc. AIA, Planner, Town of Mount Pleasant