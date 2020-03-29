Q: “I recently noticed the copper artwork near Moultrie Middle School while driving on Coleman Boulevard. Does the figure represent a specific person? I’d love to know more about this piece of art!” — C.B., Mount Pleasant
A: "The sculpture was created by College of Charleston art student Austin Darby who graduated last year. His description of the sculpture: (Un)raveled is an abstract representation of a human figure. The piece consists of an underlying metal frame to create the form and support, which is wrapped in rope to achieve the final look. The piece is fixed to a steel plate, which acts as an anchor. Many of Austin’s works in sculpture are designed to create an illusion of floating. (Un)raveled depicts the human figure with a softer, more fluid material to achieve this illusion and create a sense of wonder. (Un)raveled is an exploration of form and material, reflecting on the vulnerability, flexibility and temporality of the body.
"The sculpture is part of the Town of Mount Pleasant Culture, Arts & Pride Commission’s sculpture program, which began in 2014 in partnership with the College of Charleston Studio Art Department. Commissioners go to the college art department annually to select sculptures from a variety of models created by students. Once a year, the college changes the sculptures in the pocket park located between the Moultrie Middle School athletic fields and Coleman Boulevard. Whenever possible, CAP relocates sculptures after their annual rotation to permanent homes, such as the dancing couple outside the Park West Recreation Complex program building and the chain on Anna Knapp in front of the Mount Pleasant Public Library.
"We are really proud of this program as it was really the first public art project that CAP took on and it’s been a huge success with a lot of public interest and support. The College of Charleston professors and students have been amazing to work with and it’s one of our favorite 'field trips' of the year." — Nicole Harvey, Special Events Manager for the Town of Mount Pleasant
Q: “I am an Old Village resident and lately I’ve been having an ongoing problem with the water at my home. The water quality leaves something to be desired. When I wash with bar soap there is no remaining slimy feeling on my hands. But, when I wash my hands with Soft Soap Advanced Clean Hand Soap, there is a slimy feeling left on my hands. This is reminiscent of the water quality on Isle of Palms over 25 years ago when the water was supplied from wells in the area. Is there a problem with the pH level of the water (slightly Alkaline) or is the problem with the hand soap? Have others in Mount Pleasant noticed this?” — Ed Lipman, Mount Pleasant
A: "In light of the current situation with the COVID-19 virus, we are happy to hear that Ed is taking the time to wash his hands. We hope everyone follows his lead!
"The answer to his question regarding a different feeling left behind on his hands after washing points directly to the soap. Each brand and type (bar or liquid) of soap on the market has a unique pH level. A commercial soap with a higher pH level typically leaves a film on the hands, sometimes called soap scum. The factor that contributes to this same issue on the water quality side is referred to as Water Hardness. Hardness is the concentration of dissolved calcium and magnesium in the water. Harder water may also contribute to soap residue. This is not an issue for Mount Pleasant Waterworks. Each month, we share our Water Hardness results online in a Water Quality Report that can be found online here. As you will see, our Water Hardness is considered soft. The report captures other water quality metrics like pH balance, sodium, chloride and fluoride. We invite Ed and all Mount Pleasant Waterworks customers to check out the report each month and reach out to us with any other questions they may have." — Natalie J. Lawrence, Communications Manager, Mount Pleasant Waterworks