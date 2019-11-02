The National Park Service will hold its second public meeting to share phase two of the exhibit plans for Charles Pinckney National Historic Site on Saturday, November 9, 2019, starting at 2 pm, at the Mount Pleasant Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant, SC. National Park Service staff will present several conceptual plans for the visitor center exhibits. All are invited to attend.
Additionally, the National Park Service has made the exhibit designs available to the public online; they are posted at http://parkplanning.nps.gov/chpiexhibits. The public can comment on these designs until November 11, 2019.
Charles Pinckney National Historic Site Superintendent Tracy Stakely states, “This is a unique opportunity to design exhibits for a truly exceptional site. Charles Pinckney National Historic Site shares the story of Charles Pinckney, a signer and contributor of the US Constitution, and the story of the contributions of enslaved African Americans to Lowcountry history and culture. The public service of the Pinckney family was made possible by the enslaved service of African Americans. These stories are inextricably linked. These are some of the legacies we hope to explore within the interpretive exhibits. We are eager to hear public comments on the current proposals.”
The National Park Service continues to explore new ways to help visitors connect and find their parks. For more information on Charles Pinckney National Historic Site, hours of operation, events, and programs, visit the park’s website at www.nps.gov/chpi, or call 843-881-5516.