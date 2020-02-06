Charleston County Emergency Management is asking citizens to use caution when traveling this Thursday evening, Feb. 6. According to the National Weather Service, a strong line of storms is expected to move through the Charleston area between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. There is a chance for damaging winds and a small risk for tornadoes.
Charleston County Government does not shut down bridges. A condition yellow will be issued if sustained winds reach 30 miles per hour. High profile vehicles such as box trucks, tractor trailers, motor homes, and vehicles pulling travel trailers or large boats will be advised not to travel over high span bridges. A condition red warning will be issued if max sustained winds reach 40 miles per hour, meaning that exposed bridges are unsafe for public travel.
High span (65 feet high or higher) or exposed bridges in Charleston County:
- Arthur Ravenel, Jr. Bridge
- Ashley River ridges (old and new bridges)
- Ben Sawyer Bridge (Sullivan’s Island Bridge)
- Breech Inlet Bridge (connects Isle of Palms to Sullivan’s Island)
- Cosgrove Bridge (the “North Bridge”)
- Dawhoo River Bridge (on Edisto Highway SC 174)
- Don Holt Bridge (I-526 over the Cooper River between North Charleston and Daniel Island)
- Isle of Palms Connector • James Island Connector
- Limehouse Bridge
- McKinley Washington Bridge (the “Edisto Bridge”: Hwy. 174 over the Edisto River near Edisto Island)
- Stono River Bridge (connects James Island to Johns Island over Maybank Highway)
- Wando River Bridge (I-526 over the Wando River in Mt. Pleasant)
- Wappoo Bridge (connects W. Ashley to James Island)
- Westmoreland Bridge (I-526 over the Ashley River between North Charleston and W. Ashley)
High Wind Bridge Procedure: charlestoncounty.org/departments/emergency-management/files/BridgeProceduresHighWinds.pdf.