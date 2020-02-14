Charleston County Government is now accepting applications for distribution of approximately $150,000 to non-profit, 501(c) organizations that provide community programs in the Charleston County area. The overall funding amount is subject to approval by County Council.
The applications are reviewed by County staff according to criteria established by County Council. The allocations will be approved by County Council in August 2020 and must be used by June 30, 2021.
The 2021 Application for Community Investment Funding is due to the Charleston County Budget Department by Wednesday, April 1, 2020. To obtain an application, please go to charlestoncounty.org/departments/budget.