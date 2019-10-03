The Charleston County Register of Deeds adopted new filing fees in cooperation with South Carolina State Law. On May 16, Gov. Henry McMaster signed Bill 3243 and the law became effective Aug. 1, 2019. The action amends Section 8-21-310 relating to filing and recording fees.
Recording Fees: charlestoncounty.org/departments/rod/files/recording-fees.pdf?v=393
As of the Aug. 1, all 46 counties have uniform recording fees. Before August, each county had the ability to set their own fee limits.
“The new fees not only will affect this office, but it also puts all 46 counties in South Carolina on the same playing field,” said Michael Miller, Register of Deeds. “The next step is to get the General Assembly and Gov. McMaster to create a way to generate funds to preserve all historic documents throughout the state. Charleston County’s Register of Deeds Office has the oldest documents in the state, so we need the assistance more than others.”
2019-20 Bill 3243: Filing and recording fees: scstatehouse.gov/sess123_2019-2020/bills/3243.htm
