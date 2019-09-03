Charleston County Emergency Management advises citizens to exercise caution as the impacts from Hurricane Dorian are expected to arrive tomorrow, Wednesday Sept. 4. Now is the time to heed Governor Henry McMaster’s evacuation order and move to a safe location.
Public safety information:
EMS will continue normal operations unless weather conditions force units to suspend response. Our wind monitoring is divided into four zones and decisions of operation are based on wind speeds within each zone. If winds reach sustained 30 miles per hour we will transport to the closest most appropriate facility. If winds reach 40 sustained, we will cease responses but will resume as soon as it is safe to do so. Charleston County High Wind Bridge Procedure: https://www.charlestoncounty.org/departments/emergency-management/files/BridgeProceduresHighWinds.pdf
Emergency calls to 911 should be reserved to save a life, report a crime or report a fire:
Call 9-1-1 to save a life, stop a crime or report a fire.
DO NOT call 9-1-1 if you have water in your home unless your life is in danger.
DO NOT call 9-1-1 to report that your power is out, report the outage to your utility provider
Hurricane shelters are open and citizens need to bring necessary personal items, including a pillow and blanket, with them to the shelter location. Transportation pickup points can be found in Charleston County’s Hurricane Guide at charlestoncounty.org. Buses will run from the hurricane pickup points to shelters from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day weather permitting.
The following shelters are open:
- Coastal Pre-Release Center (pet friendly shelter) – 3765 Leeds Avenue, North Charleston 29405: You must stay at the pet friendly shelter with your pet.
- Military Magnet Academy - 2950 Carner Ave, North Charleston, SC 29405
- R.B. Stall High School - 3625 Ashley Phosphate Rd, North Charleston, SC 29418
- Jerry Zucker Middle School - 6401 Dorchester Rd, North Charleston, SC 29418
Please note these County closings and information:
· The Charleston County Committee and Council meeting scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 5 has been cancelled and will be rescheduled.
· All Charleston County Government offices will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, Sept. 4 until further notice. That includes the Judicial Complex Downtown.
- Jurors are excused for the remainder of the week.
· All Charleston County Public Library branches will be closed until further notice. The book drops will be closed during branch closures and we ask patrons to not leave items outside the book drop. All fines that would be incurred during the closure period will be waived. Please check www.ccpl.org and follow the library on Facebook and Twitter for updates.
· DAODAS Charleston Center information:
- All clinical services will be closed for the duration of the week. Outpatient services will resume Monday morning Sept. 9. The Opioid Treatment Program (OTP) will resume normal clinic hours Saturday morning, weather permitting. For further updates please call the Charleston Center helpline at (843) 722-0100.
· Tentative Bond Court Schedule
- Wednesday, Sept. 3 – 10 a.m. only
- Thursday, Sept. 5 – Schedule will be determined on Wednesday
· Charleston County Recycling
- Curbside recycling services will be suspended until further notice.
- The Bees Ferry Landfill and convenience centers closed until further notice.
· The Charleston County Marriage License Division will be available to accommodate citizens during inclement weather office closure. If you need to pick up a marriage license or to fill out an application, please email or call/text Judge Irv Condon at irvcondon@charlestoncounty.org or 843.817.2039.
Starting at Noon on Monday, Sept. 2 Charleston County downtown garages at Cumberland and at King and Queen Street will be available for free parking to citizens who live in flood prone areas. The garages will be open until further notice.
Reentry information can be found here: https://www.charlestoncounty.org/departments/emergency-management/files/re-entry-plan.pdf
You may stay updated by downloading the free EMD app by searching CC EMD in your carrier’s app store. Updates will also be posted on our Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages.