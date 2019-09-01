Governor Henry McMaster just issued an executive order closing schools in Charleston County in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian.
Therefore, Charleston County School District (CCSD) schools and offices will be closed beginning Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019
He also issued evacuation orders for Charleston County beginning at noon,
Monday, Sept. 2, 2019.
The timeline for reopening schools will be determined by the status of evacuation orders, ultimate path of the storm, and degree of impact to our facilities. State law requires that students make-up at least three missed instructional days. Those make-up dates, which have already been published on the CCSD academic calendar, are as follows: November 25, November 26, and April 13.
CCSD encourages our parents, students, and staff to stay safe and follow the instructions provided by emergency management officials.
