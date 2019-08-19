The Highway 41 Corridor Improvements project team has evaluated several intersection design concepts to improve traffic flow and safety at the intersection of Highway 41 and Highway 17. The public now has an opportunity to review and provide comment on the recommended design concept.
The recommended intersection design concept is available in a video format that provides an overview of proposed improvements to the Highway 41 and Highway 17 intersection, as well as the surrounding intersections at Hamlin Road, Brickyard Parkway, Gregorie Ferry Road, Winnowing Way, and Porchers Bluff Road.
Charleston County encourages citizens to comment online or by:
- Email: Hwy41SC@gmail.com
- Hotline: 843-972-4403
- Mail: Highway 41 Corridor Improvements Project, 4400 Leeds Avenue, Suite 450, North Charleston, SC 29405
Residents in need of internet access can utilize computer stations at the new Wando Library branch, located at 1400 Carolina Park Blvd. or the Mount Pleasant Regional Library, located at 1133 Mathis Ferry Rd.
Input from the public on the intersection design concept will be considered as Charleston County continues to evaluate two alternatives for the Highway 41 Corridor Improvements project, Alternative 1 and Alternative 7a, which were recommended for evaluation under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process. The findings of this environmental report, as well as the proposed alternative to move forward for construction, will be presented at a public meeting in October 2019. The date and time of this public meeting will be announced in the coming weeks.
The Highway 41 Corridor Improvements project is a top priority for Charleston County, the Town of Mount Pleasant, and the South Carolina Department of Transportation. To accommodate an increase in projected traffic volume and enhance corridor safety, the project aims to improve roadway capacity and ease traffic congestion along Highway 41. To learn more about the project, visit hwy41sc.com.