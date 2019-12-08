Charleston County taxpayers can sign up for the Charleston County Treasurer’s office Advance Property Tax Installment Plan. In order to participate, tax bills created in October 2019 must be paid by Jan. 15, 2020 and cannot be held in escrow by a mortgage company. Eligible Charleston County Taxpayers can sign up from now until Jan. 15, 2020. This applies to those paying the 4% and 6% assessment ratios.
“The goal of this program is to lessen the burden of paying taxes, especially for those on a fixed income,” said Charleston County Treasurer Mary Tinkler. “It’s much easier for many people to break up those payments over the course of a year rather than paying a lump sum all at once.”
Enrollment forms can be found online at charlestoncounty.org/departments/treasurer/files/Advance-Installment-Payments-Application.pdf?v=993. Forms are also available at any Charleston County Treasurer’s Office location.
There will be a total of six payments. Five equal advance payments will be made throughout the year and will be due every other month. The amount will be based on the previous year’s tax total.
2020 Due Dates:
- Feb. 15
- April 15
- June 15
- Aug. 15
- Oct. 15
The sixth installment amount will be the balance due after installments are applied. The final bill will be mailed out by Nov. 15, 2020 and will be due on or before Jan.15, 2021. Last year 965 Charleston County taxpayers participated in this program. For more information, contact the Treasurer’s Office at (843) 958-4360.
Mary Tinkler, the Charleston County Treasurer, will appear for a discussion and to answer questions at the Mount Pleasant, Wando Library on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 11 a.m. and Saturday, Dec. 14 at 11 a.m. She will also appear at the John’s Island Library on Tuesday, Dec. at 11 a.m. If you cannot attend any of these sessions, you can contact Matthew Jessup, Project Manager, (843) 958-4369 or email installment@charlestoncounty.org.