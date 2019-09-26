Starting on Sept. 24, Charleston County residents will have access to a new and improved tax payment website providing taxpayers better navigation, new options and lower costs to use a credit card for payment. Staff with the Treasurer’s Office utilized customer feedback to assist in the development of the new website.
The url for the new tax payment website is: sc-charleston.publicaccessnow.com
Features of the new payment website:
- The search features are much more user friendly. The ease of finding your bill to pay will be less time consuming.
- Taxpayers will also be able to pay their bill with new options, including e-checks free of charge.
- There will be automatic online receipts emailed to the taxpayer that will also be DMV ready (if paying motor vehicle taxes).
- The convenience fees for credit cards/debit cards are reduced to 2.39% from 2.5%.
- Mobile friendly so the site can be accessed on smart phones and tablets
“We have been working hard over the last two years to make the online tax system’s search function easier to use and more accurate, as well as reduce any additional cost for the convenience of paying online. I am particularly excited about the e-check feature, a new and free online option for taxpayers. It is my commitment to you, as a taxpayer advocate, to continuously work to find new ways to make our tax system work for you. My door is always open for feedback and suggestions,” stated Charleston County Treasurer Mary Tinkler.
For more information on the Charleston County Treasurer’s Office visit charlestoncounty.org/departments/treasurer/index.php.