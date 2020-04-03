Charleston County Deputy Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal officially filed to seek the Coroner post on March 27, a day after longtime Coroner Rae Wooten announced her retirement and endorsement of O’Neal.
O’Neal, a registered nurse and a board certified fellow with the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators, has served in the Coroner’s Office since 1998, including serving as chief deputy coroner for the past nine years.
With her leadership, the Charleston County Coroner’s Office is one of only 26 coroner offices in the country that is accredited by the International Association of Coroners and Medical Examiners. Additionally, as a grant writer for the Coroner’s Office, O’Neal has successfully brought in over $840,000 in funds to Charleston County.
O’Neal is the president-elect of the International Association of Coroners and Medical Examiners and serves on the Executive Committee for the Lowcountry Healthcare Coalition, which has taken a lead in the coronavirus preparation and response locally.
"I am running because experience in this office is an absolute necessity to ensure Charleston residents receive the dignity, respect, and compassion they deserve in their most difficult time of need. I humbly offer my nearly 20 years of experience in the Charleston County Coroner’s Office, as well as my commitment, compassion, and professionalism, to all Charleston residents," O'Neal said.
An experienced emergency room nurse, O’Neal received her bachelor of science in nursing from Belmont University in Nashville. She is actively involved in the specialty of forensic nursing, first in the area of sexual assault and then as a death investigator.
She is a member of the National Association of Medical Examiners, a fellow with the American Academy of Forensic Science, a member of the South Carolina Coroner’s Association and a member of the Organization of Scientific Area Committees for Forensic Science Medicolegal Death Investigation subcommittee.
A former director-at-large for the International Association of Forensic Nurses, O’Neal is the author of the book “Investigating Infant Deaths” and has had the unfortunate distinction of working the mass fatalities of the Charleston Super Store fire and the Emanuel AME mass shooting.