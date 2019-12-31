Next week, singers across the entire tri-county area will have the opportunity to join a volunteer-based community choir.
The choir’s founder and artistic director Julian M. Young retired to the Summerville area with his wife in 2017. He quickly noticed the lack of a soprano, alto, tenor and bass (SATB) choir in the area. It was then he decided to create the Charleston Masterworks Choir, which will be a mixed choir made up of men and women focused on the masterworks of the classics and performances of a wide variety of genres and composers.
“It’s an educational musical outreach to bring people together from all backgrounds who love to sing and like to sing the classics. That’s what I wanted to do with this choir − bring communities together and also let it be an educational tool as an outreach to them to teach them good music, conduct them and make them feel like they can come together,” Young said.
Young founded the Florence Men’s Choral Society in 2007 and travels back to conduct their rehearsals every Tuesday. In addition to conducting, he also sings or plays the piano for churches and various productions as needed.
Young will design the Charleston Masterworks Choir performances to be educational experiences through musical outreach to the communities in and around the Charleston region. Locals will have opportunities to showcase their vocal talents through solos, ensembles and other means of artistic expression.
Young’s goal is to be strictly Masterworks, making them different from other symphony choirs in the area. He hopes for the choir to perform pieces by Mozart, Franz Schubert, Johannes Brahms, Maurice Duruflé, Samuel Barber and other masterworks musicians over time. He is aiming for 40-50 voices for the first year and the choir will perform in various venues moving forward.
Young met with Hibben United Methodist Church’s Choir director, Amy Epperson, to discuss the vision of the choir. Shortly after, he was invited back to meet with the Pastor, Rev. Sara White, who offered their venue for the inaugural rehearsals and performances in support of the choir as a musical outreach to the community.
The choir’s inaugural concert held on March 29, 2020 will be a performance of “Seven Last Words of Christ” by Theodore DuBois. Rehearsals will be held in the Hibben United Methodist Church sanctuary in Mount Pleasant every Thursday evening for 12 weeks beginning on Jan. 9, 2020 from 7-8:30 p.m.
Singers ages 16 and over are invited to join the new Charleston Masterworks Choir. While auditions aren’t required, an ability to read music and experience performing in a mixed voice choir is recommended.
“If they want to be a part of this and can read music then they’re going to enjoy the variety of people that will be there from all walks of life and all races. It’s a unifying effect when you think about a community choir,” Young said.
Young said if the Charleston Masterworks Choir garners enough interest and support, they will try to become a nonprofit so they can increase from one major performance a year to two. Also, as a nonprofit they would form a budget to cover the cost of supplies and various expenses.
Currently, any money or donations that comes in from performances will be used to pay certain vocalists or musicians that require payment to perform in a concert.
“I don’t want just a professional choir. This is a community based choir. I wanted to appeal to musicians in general and also the public at large that will attend because the works that we will attempt to do will be quite an educational event,” Young said.
The only financial obligation for members of the choir will be for members to buy their music for less than $10. He will offer members to turn their music in at the end of the 12 weeks in good condition for a refund and he will keep the music as a library piece.
“We’re going to have people talking to each other that wouldn’t normally talk to each other from across town and county. I like bringing people together with a commonality of music and education. And it brings a lot of joy to a community to see that kind of collaboration between churches, schools and other organizations,” Young said.
If you’re interested in joining the Charleston Masterworks Choir or would like more information please call Director Young at (843) 206-5146 or email CharlestonMasterworksChoir@gmail.com.