Mount Pleasant Town Council discussed the Comprehensive Plan draft as a newly elected body for the first time in a special meeting on Monday, Jan. 6.
The meeting was held between their regularly scheduled committee meetings at the beginning of the new year. This was the first of many discussions about a document that will provide guidance for one of South Carolina's largest municipalities over the next 10 years. The council started preliminary conversations about the many issues raised through review of the draft plan. Taxes, reducing traffic and new revenue generation ideas were among several of the issues that the councilmembers brought up.
During the meeting, the council also decided that they would work toward a deadline of having a public hearing of the draft in April. Council plans to schedule a special meeting for the first reading of the adoption ordinance.
This new schedule could indicate a second and final reading in May, according to the town's Principal Planner, Liz Boyles.
Later this month, council plans to delve into the issues of the draft at their annual Town Council Retreat on Jan. 28. The draft plan will continue to be discussed at full town council and Planning Committee meetings throughout February, March and April. Meeting dates and agendas have not been published. To see a full tentative timeline of the Comprehensive Plan draft visit tompsc.com/565/Comprehensive-Plan.
The town encourages residents to educate themselves on the issues in the draft and attend the upcoming Public Hearing meeting to share their thoughts. Residents can review the draft online tompsc.com/DocumentCenter/View/29786/TCDraftPlanReduced.