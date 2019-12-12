The Charleston County Coroner's Office is continuing to seek the assistance in identifying a young adult black male. This individual was recovered from the Cooper River in the area of Castle Pinckney and Patriots Point on Jan. 7, 2019 at 9:50 a.m. This individual is approximately 6 feet tall and 165 pounds, may be between the ages of 18-35 and does not have any tattoos, scars or dental work. He was wearing Banana Republic Pants and Doc Maarten boots. The attached sketch is a likeness of the unknown individual. Anyone with information or who has concerns regarding a missing person that fits this description is asked to call the Charleston County Coroner's Office at (843) 746-4030.
This information was provided by Charleston County Coroner’s Office.