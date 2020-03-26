Charleston County sheriff’s deputies need the public’s help in identifying the pictured individual.
This in reference to a purse stolen from an employee at a store located in West Ashley on March 23.
The incident report said the employee stepped away from the counter for a few minutes and surveillance footage showed a woman go behind the counter and take her purse.
The report said the victim's driver's license, military ID, debit card, credit card, birth certificate and marriage certificate were in the purse. The victim said she cancelled both the debit and credit card and neither were fraudulently charged.
Anyone with information can call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at (843) 554-1111.
This information was provided by Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.