Just before 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, a deputy attempted a traffic stop on Highway 17N near Mathis Ferry Road. The vehicle fled and continued onto Highway 526 westbound. The occupants discarded items out of the window during the pursuit. The pursuit terminated in North Charleston near Rivers Avenue after deputies lost sight of the vehicle.
Deputies located the discarded items, which were pills and marijuana. Deputies are working to identify the suspects. Anybody with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700.
This information was provided by Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.