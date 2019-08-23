Mount Pleasant Police Chief Carl Ritchie released the following statement on Aug. 23 in response of an incident at Carolina Park Academy:
"On Aug. 21, 2019, our agency received a call from a school official at Carolina Park Academy regarding an individual that made disturbing statements about possibly harming students. Through the quick actions of the school staff, crossing guards and our officers we were able to locate the suspect and take him into custody without incident. The partnership with our community is integral to our mission and we cherish the relationship we have with our citizens, businesses, and schools.
As a result of the circumstances surrounding this suspicious person, our Department is continuing to work with our state, federal, and mental health partners to ensure the safety of our community. All of the Mount Pleasant public schools have an assigned School Resource Officer and we are constantly patrolling private schools and daycare centers.
During the bond hearing, the suspect was given a $500,000 bond and will be required to have electronic monitoring. The suspect is still in custody and we will keep the community apprised of his release.
I want to thank the community, again, for their quick response in alerting us! As we move forward, remember that if you see something, say something!"