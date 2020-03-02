On Monday, March 2 at approximately 6:15 a.m., Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) officers responded to Lucy Beckham High School's construction site (1560 Mathis Ferry Rd.) in reference to the construction workers spotting two suspects vandalizing the school, according to MPPD Insp. Christopher Rosier.
Within minutes, officers arrived on scene and located the suspects still on the property. One being a 17-year-old juvenile and the other an adult, Jevell Swinton.
Through an investigation it was determined the suspects had caused extensive damage to the school at which time they were both taken into custody.
The juvenile was transported to and housed at the Department of Juvenile Justice Center on the following charges: Burglary 2nd, Malicious Injury to Property over $2,000, Simple Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Swinton is being charged with Burglary 2nd, Malicious Injury to Property over $2,000 and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. The estimated damage to the school is more than $100,000.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
This information was provided by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.