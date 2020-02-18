Just before 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, a Charleston County sheriff’s deputy attempted a traffic stop on Ashley Phosphate Road, according to Charleston County Sheriff's Office PIO Capt. Roger Antonio. The vehicle failed to stop and fled to Rivers Avenue in North Charleston and then onto I-526 eastbound.
The vehicle exited onto Long Point Road in Mount Pleasant, where a deputy deployed stop sticks. The vehicle came to a stop on Highway 17N near Hamlin Road after striking the sticks.
During the pursuit, deputies believed that the suspect threw items out of the car in the area of Mount Pleasant. An empty black bag and a small digital scale were found on the roadside. Numerous syringe needles were found inside the vehicle.
The suspect, Eric Humphries, was arrested and charged for this incident.
This information was provided by the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.