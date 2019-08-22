On Aug. 21, 2019, at approximately 4 p.m., officers from the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to the area of Carolina Park Academy in reference to a suspicious person. The suspect was told by the complainant that the academy was private property.
The suspect, Michael Gorlitsky, responded by saying, "It's not like I'm gonna shoot a bunch of kids. I just might."
Officers arrested Michael Gorlitsky for Disturbing Schools and transported him to the Al Cannon Detention Center where he was lodged.
This information was provided by Mount Pleasant Police Department.