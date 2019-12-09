Overnight, officers received calls from in-state and out-of-state in reference to a threatening social media post referencing Wando High School. The Mount Pleasant Police Department along with federal partners have been actively working the case. MPPD has increased their officer presence at Wando and all schools in Mount Pleasant to ensure the safety of the students and staff. MPPD states they will continue to work this case throughout the day and keep the community updated.
As of Monday at 5 p.m., MPPD along with federal partners are continuing to investigate the online threat toward Wando. At this time investigators do not believe the social media post originated from within the state of South Carolina.
This information was provided by Mount Pleasant Police Department. This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.