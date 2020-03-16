On March 15, the Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) initiated an investigation into internet crimes against children and as a result, Alanson Root has been arrested for the following: Criminal Solicitation of a Minor, Distribution of Obscene Material to a Person Under the age of 18, and Attempted Criminal Sexual Contact with a Minor 2nd. The investigation is ongoing. The bond hearing will be held on March 16 at 2 p.m.
If you have any information pertaining to Root, contact Detective Clark with MPPD at kclark@tompsc.com or 843-884-4176.
This information was provided by MPPD.