On August 1, 2019, at approximately 8:00 p.m., officers from the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to Whole Foods on Houston Northcutt in reference to a deceased person in the restroom. The preliminary investigation has not revealed anything suspicious in nature and the public is not in danger.
The name of the individual has not yet been released by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.
According to the Whole Foods Market website, the Mount Pleasant store is closed on Friday, August 2.
This investigation is ongoing and more information may be released as it becomes available.
This information was provided by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.