On Friday, Jan. 17 Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) responded to Oakland Market in reference to a juvenile being approached by a couple asking for assistance with their vehicle. The juvenile declined and feeling suspicious about the nature of the interaction and dialed 911.
Officers responded and were unable to locate anyone matching the description provided.
MPPD shared the following update on the incident on Thursday, Jan. 23: "During the investigation into the Suspicious Activity Incident from Oakland Market information suggests this is a case of two panhandlers approaching a juvenile with a story of a broke down vehicle and being $5-6 short of the funds needed for the repair. They then asked the juvenile for $5-6 and when the juvenile declined, they left the area. The juvenile did not see them get into or leave in a van and neither did the suspects offer the juvenile any money."
Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident and officers have been conducting extra patrols in the area. MPPD will provide updates as new information becomes available.
"We want to take this opportunity to remind everyone to be aware of your surroundings and report any suspicious persons or activity to your local law enforcement," said MPPD's Accredidation Manager, Officer Bill Martin.
This information was provided by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.