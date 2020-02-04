In December 2019, detectives from the Mount Pleasant Police Department initiated an investigation into internet crimes against children after a cyber tip was received.
As a result, Edward Leroy Allen III has been arrested for the following: 3rd degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor (10 counts), 1st Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor (four counts) and Criminal Sexual Conduct with a minor 2nd Degree (six counts).
If you have any information pertaining to Allen, please contact Detective Clark with the Mount Pleasant Police Department at kclark@tompsc.com or 843-884-4176
This information was provided by Mount Pleasant Police Department.