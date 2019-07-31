Peeing in public
Officers arrived to the side of a highway in response to a report of an older man walking in the roadway and later urinating on the side of the road. One of the officers had spoken with the man earlier that day in reference to a similar call about the male walking in circles in a parking lot. The officers saw him walk on the sidewalk by a gas station, into the median, cross the road and then back onto the sidewalk. The officer parked his patrol car with his rear blue lights on in the third lane and ordered the man to stop where he was so he could speak with him.
The officer identified the suspect and began asking where he was coming from and where he was going. The man said he was from California and that he’d taken a Greyhound bus to Charleston to start over. The man told the officer he was leaving the gas station and heading towards the Department of Motor Vehicles. The officer asked if he’d recently urinated on the side of the road near their location. The suspect told the officer no. The officer asked again if he had urinated on the side of the road nearby, to which he responded “I peed in that bush over there” and then gestured to a patch of shrubbery near the entrance of a neighborhood. The officer asked him to remove his backpack and explained he was under arrest for public disorderly conduct due to peeing in a bush in public. The officer placed the man into handcuffs, searched his person and placed him in the back of the patrol car. The man was jailed on the citation and given a court date. The man’s backpack was placed into evidence for safekeeping to be picked up at a later date.
Facebook fraud
Officers arrived to an apartment to speak with a man that wanted to report fraud. He told the police he sent $200 over Facebook Messenger for a television and then was blocked. The man said he buys a lot of items on the Facebook Marketplace app. He explained he got in contact with a woman selling the TV and they were supposed to meet at a nearby location, but he got stuck at work and informed her he couldn’t meet at the set time. She responded that she really needed to sell the TV to pay her bills.
The man wanted her to know he was serious about buying the TV and knew she needed the money, so he said he offered to pay her the $200 and pick it up when he was off of work at 4 p.m. He sent the $200 through the app at 1:30 p.m. and they agreed he would pick the TV up at 4 p.m. He told the officers he got on the app around 3:30 p.m. to confirm and noticed the woman had blocked him and he was no longer able to get in touch with her. The cops searched her name through South Carolina DMV with no results. He found one person with her name on another database but there wasn’t a phone number listed. The victim didn’t have any information on the woman aside from her name and asked for a case number so he could report it to his bank.