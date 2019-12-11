Dumpster diving
Officers arrived at a hotel in response to a call about a couple going through a dumpster behind a hotel. The couple had checked out of the hotel earlier in the day, leaving a glass jar of marijuana in the room that was thrown away by the staff. The hotel staff advised they wanted to put the individuals on trespass from the property. The officers didn’t make contact with the individuals at the dumpster. They spoke to the complainant that works at the hotel. He said the two had already checked out of the hotel and there was no reason for them to be at the dumpster. He asked the officers to place them on trespass notice if they could make contact with the suspects. The officers made contact with the male and female and notified they weren’t allowed on the premises anymore. After running their information the officers placed them on trespass notice.
Bike theft
Officers arrived at a home for a theft that had taken place prior to their arrival. They met with the victim who said her son’s bike had been stolen. She said the bike had been kept unsecured in the front yard the night before when her son had come home from school and left it there that evening. She noticed it was missing the next morning when her son was going to leave for school and it wasn’t there. The woman described the bike to the officers, telling them it cost around $500 and that her son’s father had just purchased the bike. The mother and father both didn’t have the serial number for the bike to give the officers. They said they would try to find it. The woman was given the officer’s business card with the case number in case they could find the serial number. There were no security cameras in the area.
Traffic court
An officer was serving at traffic court when two men walked into the courtroom. One of the men was wearing a ball cap and was asked by the officer to remove it. The man responded “what” and the officer could smell alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath. The officer walked over to the two men and could smell that both men were drunk, according to the report. They were escorted to the court transaction office to find their correct court date. The court employees said their court date was for the next day. Another officer arrived on scene and gave the men a ride back to a local hotel where both men had a room.