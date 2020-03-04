Nap time
An officer arrived at a mattress store to investigate a report of a person lying on the ground. When approached, the man got up and walked toward another store. The officers spoke to the complainant who described the man and his clothing. The officer patrolled the area and located the man standing near a bus stop. The officer asked the man what happened earlier at the mattress store. The man said he’d been working all day and was tired. He explained that he sat down to rest and fell asleep. The officer ran the man’s information and it came back clear. The suspect refused EMS several times throughout the encounter and said he was just tired. The officer asked the man if he’d taken anything that would cause him to fall asleep and he said no. The officer didn’t have any indicators that the suspect was under the influence of any substances. The man said he was headed home on the bus. The officer gathered his information on the suspect and left the scene.
Stolen vehicle
An officer was called to a residence in town for a possible stolen vehicle. The officer contacted the victims about their car being stolen out of their driveway between the hours of 9:30 p.m. and 7 a.m. The woman said she went for a walk and got some items out of her car, but she accidentally left the vehicle unlocked with the keys inside. They did not have tracking available on the vehicle and there were no cameras in the area. The car was reported as stolen.
Trespassing ex
Officers arrived at a home in Mount Pleasant due to an unwanted subject at that location. One officer spoke with the suspect and the other spoke with the victim. The victim said her ex-boyfriend had come to her home and was unwelcome. She explained they’d been broken up with for more than a year and that he still comes around and follows her. She said that she wanted to place him on trespass notice and didn’t want to speak to or see him again. The officer issued the suspect a copy of the trespass notice from her home. He was also informed that further contact with the victim would be unlawful. The suspect said that he understood.