Swerving
An officer noticed a pickup truck swerving and unable to maintain a consistent speed. As the truck went through an intersection the officer noticed the right tires were across the dotted white line separating the right and center lanes. The officer was driving in the center lane and reported that the car in front of him had to veer to avoid being struck by the truck. The truck continued to swerve so the officer began to record the driving with his car camera. He pulled behind the truck and again the driver kept swerving over the lines and was traveling 9 mph under the speed limit. As they approached a major intersection in town, the truck moved to the left turn lanes and waited a while after the light turned green to accelerate and turn. As the truck made a wide turn, it crossed the lines on the right and then veered to the far left almost hitting the concrete median.
The officer pulled the truck over and made contact with the driver who handed over his driver’s license. While waiting for the man to find his registration and insurance, the officer smelled alcohol coming from the passenger compartment of the truck. Dispatch said the man’s tag was suspended for cancellation of insurance. The man located his registration and put all the other paperwork in his truck away. When the officer asked a second time for insurance information, he handed the officer a life insurance policy for his grandchildren. The officer returned the paperwork and explained it was for life insurance and that he needed car insurance. The driver kept looking and eventually handed the officer a business card for his insurance agent. The officer explained the driver’s license plate was suspended for cancellation of insurance and asked if he had insurance. The man ensured the officer he had it, just couldn’t locate it.
The officer asked the driver where he was coming from and he said, “Right down the road there.” The officer asked if he’d been drinking and he said no. The driver was asked to get out of the truck and step to the back of the car too talk further. The man obeyed and tried to explain where he was coming from, although he couldn’t give a name or location. The driver kept saying “right there” and pointing toward the highway he’d driven down. The officer explained he could smell alcohol on him and asked a second time if he had been drinking. He said he’d probably had one beer in the club. The man started explaining where he’d been coming from again, but the officer reported that he couldn’t understand what he said. The driver agreed to do the field sobriety tests to ensure that he was okay to drive.
The driver attempted the eye test several times, but was unable to follow the officer’s instructions. The man would move his head or did not move his eyes with the pen. He told the officer his eyes didn’t move like that. During the walk and turn test he stumbled, missed heel to toe every other step and stepped off the line. As the driver completed the one leg stand task, the man could not lift his foot off the ground for more than one second at a time. The officer reminded him to lift the food 6 inches and the man asked “how far is 6 inches?” The man switched feet and tried again. This time he stumbled after one second, so he switched back to the other foot. He lifted his foot off the ground and started counting very fast. He raised both arms for balance and swayed around. The last task was the alphabet test. The driver confirmed his highest level of education was 12th grade and that he knew the alphabet. He started reciting it and missed several letters. The officer asked him to start with “D” and end with “R.” The man tried several times, starting with “A” each time. He finally told the officer he couldn’t remember the alphabet and stopped the task.
The officer placed the man under arrest for driving under the influence and put him into handcuffs. He was taken to the police station and offered a breath test. His car was towed and he was given a mandatory court date for his charges for driving under suspension, with a suspended tag, operating uninsured and driving under the influence.
