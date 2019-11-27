Backseat booze
Officers arrived to a grocery store in reference to a theft. The dispatch advised a victim stated a ride share services driver cancelled their drive and drove off with their groceries. The dispatch provided a license plate number for the driver’s vehicle. An officer spoke with the victim as the other officer ran the plate through DMV to see if the vehicle was registered in Mount Pleasant. The plate came back to a nearby address. The officer was en route to the location when the other officer informed him that there would be a 12 pack glass bottle case of Stella Artois in the backseat. As the officer turned onto the road of the plate’s residence, he observed the described vehicle leaving the area. The officer pulled the vehicle over and made contact with the sole occupant of the car. The driver said he picked up the victim and left after waiting on him in the parking lot for more than 15 minutes per the ride share service policy. The driver stated he noticed he had the victim’s groceries in the backseat when he got home and was headed back to the victim’s last known address where he’d dropped him off. The officer retrieved the groceries from the driver’s vehicle which were given to the victim. The victim didn’t want to press charges due to getting his groceries back and the incident not being intentional.
Vandalism
An officer arrived at a bank in reference to meeting with a complainant advising her car was vandalized. The complainant advised she walked out to her car to go to work and noticed someone had thrown a milkshake at her car. She told the officers the time it must have happened between. No damage was reported to her vehicle but she wasn’t happy with the lack of respect for her personal property. There were cameras in the area but she didn’t know if they were able to catch any of the suspects. The officer contacted the property management who oversees surveillance cameras. The management companies advised the cameras are all “real time” and that they weren’t going to be able to find a suspect with that long of a window of time the crime took place. They also said the way the cameras face, they probably wouldn’t have caught a side view of the car where the action took place.