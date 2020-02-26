Shouting in store
Officers arrived at a store in Mount Pleasant for a female suspect that was being disruptive, who the loss prevention officer wanted placed on trespass from the business. One officer got out to speak with the suspect. The other spoke to the loss prevention officer who said the woman was screaming and cursing in the store. The suspect was asked to lower her voice and to stop cursing due to little kids present. The suspect told the loss prevention officer she didn’t care and wasn’t going to stop cursing or lower her voice. The suspect was told if she didn’t stop being disruptive then she needed to leave the business.
She told them she wasn’t going to leave the business, so Mount Pleasant Police Department was called. The suspect was explained the trespass notice, signed it and was given a copy. The loss prevention officer and Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch were also given copies of the notice.
Family fight at work
Officers arrived at a convenience store for a disturbance on New Year’s Eve. The manager said she and her employee had several issues while at work. The manager said that earlier in the week, she’d confronted her employee about her behavior and the employee didn’t react well. She said that on New Year’s Eve, while they were both working together, the aunt and mother of the employee came into the business and attempted to fight the manager for hurting the employee’s feelings. The manager said several employees got in the middle of the verbal altercation. No physical contact was made. The manager said the employee began arguing and attempted joining the altercation. The employee was terminated. The officers called the suspect over the phone and advised her of the trespass notice. Her mother took the phone and stated they understood. The officer asked her mother to identify herself for the trespass notice and she hung up on the officer, refusing to give any information.