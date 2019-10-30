Hotel eviction
An officer arrived at a hotel in town for a disturbance call. The hotel supervisor explained the suspect was in his room and was refusing to come down to the front desk to pay for his stay. The supervisor said it’s mandatory to pay for the room by 11 a.m.; however, the suspect had stated he was too intoxicated to come out of the room and pay. The supervisor reported that the man kept insisting staff come into his room so he could pay there. The supervisor asked police if he could be escorted off the premises and placed on trespass notice.
Two officers made contact with the suspect and he refused to come outside to speak. The officers entered the room and instructed the man that he was being placed on trespass notice and needed to leave the hotel’s premises. The report said the man was uneasy on his feet, speaking with slurred speech and smelled of alcohol.
The suspect was unable to arrange his items in his luggage so the officers helped. While helping him the man said he was too intoxicated and needed to go to the hospital. EMS arrived and transported the man and his belongings to the hospital.
Car thief
Officers arrived to a home for a verbal disturbance between a man and his ex-wife. The victim told police his ex-wife had stolen his car and wouldn’t return it. He told the officers he’d invited her over earlier in the day to help with their two children. He explained he allows her to use the vehicle when it involves something for the children, but doesn’t let her take it to work. The man said he normally leaves his car keys in the vehicle. The vehicle was listed under his name and he was the sole owner.
The officer informed the woman over the phone she’d need to return the vehicle or she could potentially be charged with stealing the car. The woman told police the suspect had given her the keys and allowed her to use it. The suspect denied this. The woman said she was at work and needed 20 minutes to bring it back to which the suspect said was okay.
The suspect decided not to press charges due to them co-parenting and having two young children. The officers documented the incident for the victim.
Plant theft
Officers arrived at a home for a theft. The homeowner said someone had entered her backyard and stole her 11-year-old buckhorn plantain. The woman explained she wouldn’t have involved the police; however, the plant holds significant personal value to her. The officer entered the yard and saw the small chains that held the plant and its enclosure in a separate tree. The woman explained that at least two people would be needed to move the plant. The officer asked if she had any surveillance footage of her area. She said the only footage would be from her neighbor’s house but the homeowners were currently out of town. The woman said she would contact them to see if there was any visible footage. The officer advised if she finds any evidence to let the police department know as soon as possible. The case was closed pending new evidence.