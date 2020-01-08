Broken mirror
An officer arrived at a nail salon for a disturbance. The manager explained there was a construction crew working on the business next door. Earlier that morning the manager heard a loud noise and then heard the mirror in the bathroom fall off the wall and shatter. The manager explained when she went into the bathroom she found the broken mirror and a thin crack in the wall from the ceiling to the floor where the mirror used to be. The manager explained she thinks the construction crew accidentally hit the wall with something. She told the officer she talked to a construction crew member, but they denied hitting the wall with anything. The manager said she didn’t want to do anything about the broken mirror or cracked wall. The woman only wanted the incident documented in the event any more damage occurs. She told the officer she didn’t want the officer to speak to the construction crew and that she wanted to keep the peace.
Electronic theft
An officer arrived at a store in Mount Pleasant for a shoplifting incident. The loss prevention officer said 5 minutes prior to the officer’s arrival she stopped a man from leaving the store with a shopping cart full of stolen merchandise. The employee explained she’d confronted the man outside of the store once she heard the sensors go off that detect stolen merchandise. The officer saw the suspect on the store’s surveillance and took note of his physical appearance.
The suspect came into the store and had taken a shopping cart directly to the electronics section. The officer observed the suspect place a drone, two computer monitors and two headphones totaling $1,282 into his cart. Then the suspect passed all points of sale before the loss prevention employee confronted him. The loss prevention employee contacted a different store who informed her they’d had issues with a similar suspect. The employee believed to know the suspect’s name. The suspect left the items behind once he was confronted. The officer attempted to contact the suspect for an interview and requested a photo lineup from SLED.
Sibling dispute
Officers arrived at a home in Mount Pleasant for a disturbance. Upon arriving they met with a male who said he was arguing with his sister. He said they started arguing when he got home. The male explained that his mother had told him to rake the leaves that were in the front lawn but he didn’t want to. The sister felt like her brother was disrespecting their mother by not listening to her demands. At that time, the sister took her brother to the side of the house where the verbal argument took place. The male said he was going to leave the residence again and at that time his sister grabbed him by the shoulder and ripped his bag off his back and threw it into the yard, according to the report.
The male said that’s when he got upset with his sister for ripping off his book bag off and he pushed her. The officer spoke with the female who confirmed her brother’s story. She advised the officer that her brother had made verbal threats and was being disrespectful to her. The officer asked her to go upstairs to her room and let her brother cool down. The female agreed to leave her brother alone for the rest of the day.