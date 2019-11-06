Fleeing thief
Officers arrived at a store in response to a shoplifting incident. The loss prevention officer said an unknown subject left the store with a floor steam cleaner and toaster oven without paying for either of the items. The officer viewed the in-store video and observed the suspect push a cart with the items through the self-checkout line without paying for the items. The suspect is next seen walking toward the door and approached by loss prevention personnel. The suspect looks to hold up a piece of paper and walks toward the door. As the officer follows, the man starts to run from the store with the items. The man runs to his car, puts the items inside and leaves the area.
An unknown customer provided the vehicle’s description and license plate number. When the officer ran the plate, the vehicle did not come back matching the person or car description the witnesses provided. A copy of the video was taken into evidence.
Laundry drama
Officers arrived to an apartment complex and met with both the suspect and victim in a disturbance call. The suspect said he didn’t know why his roommate, the victim, called the police. The suspect explained he’d lived with the roommate since January of this year but is not on the lease. The suspect told police he was doing laundry when his roommate took his wet clothes out of the dryer. He explained he confronted the roommate asking why she removed his clothes from the dryer. The suspect reported the roommate became upset and started yelling at him so he went outside to cool off. When he returned the door was locked and he didn’t have his keys.
The suspect told police he went for a walk and when he returned he saw police on scene. The suspect said he never yelled at the victim and doesn’t know why she wants him to move out.
The victim told police that she and the suspect had been arguing all day about how he always does laundry. The woman said her roommate had never yelled at her like that before so she became upset and scared. She said she called the police because she wanted someone to speak to him about yelling at her. The victim said she didn’t mean to lock the suspect out, she just saw the front door had been left open so she closed and locked it. The victim was advised her options of the eviction process. Both parties stated the disturbance was only verbal and agreed to calm down for the night.
Stumble
An officer was patrolling when he heard dispatch report another officer was behind a church in Mount Pleasant assisting a male bleeding from his face. The second officer arrived and spoke with a woman who said the injured male was her boyfriend. She told police he had been binge drinking for a few weeks and she had even tried to get him to go to the hospital earlier that day to get help.
The officer asked how they got to the church and she explained she was at a nearby Mexican restaurant eating while the boyfriend stayed in the car. When she came out of the restaurant she said she saw her boyfriend walking away and followed him to try and get him inside the car to take him home. According to the report, the man fell and hit his face on the pavement causing lacerations to his upper lip and face. The man was transported via EMS to the hospital while the girlfriend followed.