Ride share refusal
An officer arrived at a restaurant on Shem Creek in response to a drunk female that wouldn’t leave the business. The manager told the officer that the woman, who was nice, would not leave the bar and was running off customers. The manager explained she’d tried to get the woman a ride home for the past two hours but she wouldn’t cooperate. The manager said the woman had about six drinks at the bar and was becoming very intoxicated and they wanted to make sure she got home safely.
The officer asked the woman what her plans were to leave the business because they didn’t want her there any longer. The woman said she was fine and that the officer could leave because she would be walking home. The officer advised her she wouldn’t be doing that because as of now she is not in trouble and if she walks way without a ride home that could be an issue based on her level of intoxication. The officer reported that he could smell a strong scent of alcoholic beverage coming from her. The woman was also very off balance and her speech was disoriented and incoherent, according to the report. The woman finally agreed to get in a ride share vehicle which was provided by the restaurant’s staff.
The woman left in the ride share vehicle but a few minutes later it returned and the woman said she’d be driving home. She then asked if she would be going to jail. The officer told her she was under arrest for drunkenness in public. The woman became upset stating she’d done nothing wrong. The woman began to resist by pushing and pulling away when handcuffed and she was searched in front of the officer’s car. The woman was placed in the backseat and issued a citation. She was placed on trespass notice from the location and given a court date. Her vehicle was towed from the parking lot. Her purse was left in the car but her medications were taken to jail.
Runaway thief
An officer arrived to a store in Mount Pleasant for a shoplifting incident. Dispatch described the suspect’s appearance and clothing and reported that he was running from the store after being stopped for shoplifting. A witness had seen the suspect trying to get away from a store employee. He stated the suspect was pushing a loaded cart with items. The man started following the suspect and saw him run through the parking lot toward a fast food restaurant. Then he watched the suspect jump over a wall and continue toward a bank and restaurant at the end of the shopping center. The area was patrolled but the suspect wasn’t found.
The officer contacted the manager that had approached the suspect. He told the officer he was coming into the store from outside when he passed the suspect coming out pushing a cart full of merchandise. The manager stopped the man and asked to see his receipt. The suspect told the manager he had a receipt and to leave him alone. The manager followed the suspect and held onto the shopping cart so he couldn’t leave with the merchandise. The manager asked the man to return inside and show him the receipt. The manager noticed as he spoke to him he started moving farther away and then ran off. The manager pulled the cart inside the store and called police. The manager said the suspect had pushed the cart full of items past the point of sale and outside of the building. The items recovered totaled more than $500 worth of toys and clothing.
The witness and manager wrote statements and gave the officer the receipt with the items and total that had been stolen and recovered. The witness forwarded the officer a photo of the suspect which was sent to a field training officer at the police station to be included in a “Be on the lookout” (BOLO) announcement. The manager was asked to let the police station know when the surveillance video was ready for pickup.