Unwelcome guest
Officers were dispatched to a hotel in reference to an intoxicated male who wasn’t on the guest list and had no room paperwork. The employees wanted him placed on trespass notice. They met with the suspect to notify him the hotel staff wanted him off the property. The man gathered his belongings and left the premises. They told him several times he was on trespass and not to return. He replied he did not understand and refused to take his copy of the notice or sign it. He left the property without incident.
Disorderly conduct
An officer arrived at a hotel to address an intoxicated guest attempting to fight the bartender in the hotel bar. A witness told him the suspect was near the main entrance. The officer made contact with the suspect and reported that he was grossly intoxicated. The suspect slurred his words, his eyes were bloodshot and glossy, he had trouble maintaining his balance and he reeked of an alcoholic beverage. He also had dried blood coming from his nose that he could not explain. The officer asked what happened and he stated he didn’t know. The officer asked him for identification and he struggled with sorting through the belongings in his pockets and was ultimately unable to find it. The suspect then stated he would tell him what happened but could not complete his train of thought. When asked why he was in Mount Pleasant he stated for brain surgery at MUSC.
While the officer was speaking with the suspect, he twice loudly said “F$#@” in front of the entrance to the hotel in front of guests entering and exiting. He was twice warned to refrain from using profanity or he would be arrested for Public Disorderly Conduct. He then turned around and placed his hands behind his back and had to be told he was not under arrest. The witness came back out after speaking with a manager and stated the man was no longer welcome at the hotel. The officer told him that we would need to go in and gather his belongings and go to a different hotel. The officer told him he would escort him to his room to assist.
When they arrived at the door to the man’s room, the man tried to open the door without using the key card. He alternated between pushing on the door and pulling. When he pulled on the door he came back far enough that the officer had to brace him to keep him from falling over in the hallway. The officer explained that he would need to use his room key to get into his room that he previously pulled out in front of the hotel. The man began feeling around in his pocket and became frustrated and started cursing again loudly in the hallway within ear shot of guests in the lobby who had gathered at the entrance of the hallway to see what was going on.
At that time the man was advised he was being placed under arrest for Public Disorderly Conduct. He was placed into handcuffs. While officers escorted him out of the hotel the man tensed up his body and refused to walk. The officers searched the man and placed him into the back of the officer’s car. His belongings were left in his hotel room. While on the way to the jail, the man had random outbursts of screaming and then said he was going to sleep. Once they arrived at the jail and approached the door, the man stopped walking, tensed up his body, attempted to turn around and face the officer and grabbed at the officer’s belt.
The officer instructed the man to stand and face the wall ahead of them while he completed the booking paperwork. Again, the man attempted to turn around and face the officer and push against him. The officer guided him to the wall and held him there while giving him instructions again as detention deputies came to assist. The man continued to be non-cooperative and was escorted to a separate room to be searched and have his handcuffs removed. It took three deputies to get him under control. After being searched and removed from handcuffs he was placed in the observation cell where he continued to scream and pound on the window. The officer who transported him from the hotel advised the booking deputy that the man was in town for a medical procedure.