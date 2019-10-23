Bar brawl
Officers responded to a restaurant in response to a fight taking place. A complainant told dispatch that a large fight that started in the business had spilled over to the gas station located next door. Several officers responded. The first officer to arrive on scene advised no one was actively fighting and the suspects appeared to have gone in separate directions. The complainant said the fight started after the bar’s last call for drinks. He added that it started next to the bike rack in front of the business. The complainant described the main instigators in the fight to the officers. He also advised that several parties had become involved and chaos broke loose. The man said around the time that he contacted dispatch he observed approximately 20 people to be involved in the altercation.
Officers spoke with two witnesses who said they tried to help break up the fight. One witness said a woman was the one instigating the fight. The witness said the woman kept referring to one male as “white boy.” The witness said after a long argument, the woman swung at the male. The fight then spilled over to the gas station and when the first officer arrived all parties involved scattered, according to the witness. The witness told the officers which direction the male and female ran.
The complainant said he’d never seen the man at the restaurant before. The officer requested video footage but was advised that only a manager could access the video. The report stated footage will be collected at a later time. At the time of the initial report, there were no known suspects or victims.
Drinking and parking
Officers were patrolling a shopping center parking lot when they saw a pickup truck parked behind a building, running and occupied. The report stated the officers did not see the vehicle being driven at any point. They made contact with the driver who was the sole occupant of the car. The officers saw multiple open cans of Redd’s Apple Ale in the middle console as well as in the cup holders in the back seat. Also, in the front seat and rear floorboard were two open 12 packs of Redd’s Apple Ale. The man told the officers he’d be there for about an hour and was just watching YouTube on his phone after picking up food and leaving work. The officers noticed alcohol emitting from the driver. He told them that he’d consumed three of the beverages while sitting in the parking lot. The man said he drinks them after work to calm down and that he was going to drive to his home in a nearby town after he finished.
The officers removed the open containers and remaining alcohol inside the vehicle and placed them on the hood of the officer’s vehicle. Due to the driver’s admission of drinking three beverages the officers told him that he would not be allowed to drive and to request a ride from someone. The driver called his mother who arrived to pick him up. The vehicle was secured and left at the scene. The driver was issued a citation for open container of beer and given a court date. The alcohol was disposed of on the scene and all parties left.